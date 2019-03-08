Former Norwich City player to be sentenced for sexual assault in nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle is due to be sentenced on Thursday for a sexual assault on a woman in a Norwich nightclub. Picture: Focus Images MG Sports Images

A former Norwich City footballer is due to be sentenced today after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub.

Robert Eagle, 31, had denied sexually assaulting a woman at former Mercy nightclub on Prince of Wales Road.

But following a trial at Norwich Crown Court in January this year the jury of eight women and four men took just over two hours to find Eagle guilty of the sexual assault on February 4 last year.

Recorder Douglas Herbert adjourned the case until today (March 14) so reports could be carried out.

Eagle, of Central Road, Leiston, Suffolk, is due to be sentenced at 10am.

The trial had heard that Eagle, who played for the Canaries 10 times, had been out with friends when the incident happened.

It was said Eagle had been in “high spirits” but had gone too far and “ended up sexually assaulting a woman at the nightclub”.

The court heard that when the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, “passed the defendant she felt a hand from behind go up her skirt and touch her over her underwear”.

The woman told the court how she felt being touched under the skirt.

Giving evidence she described how it “wasn’t just like a touch, it was more like a shove”.

The witness said she turned around gave a reaction as if to say “What the hell?”

She said she then went to find security guards and told them “he groped me”.’

After his spell at Carrow Road Eagle went onto play for Lowestoft Town and most recently Leiston in Suffolk.