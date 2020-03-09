Teenager restrained with Pava spray during police arrest

A teenager had to be restrained with the use of a Pava spray when he struggled with police officers trying to arrest him, a court heard.

Robert Dye, 19, kicked one officer and became abusive when they went to his home in Flordon, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said that Dye was in the kitchen making himself a sandwich when officers arrived and he became agitated when one of the officers held his wrist to try to calm him down.

Mr Ivory said: "Tempers became raised and the defendant increasingly became more agitated."

He said that the whole incident was captured on footage from the body cameras which were worn by the officers.

Mr Ivory said that during the struggle one officer received bruising on his leg and bicep and another received some scratches to their arm.

He said that in the end, police were forced to deploy the use the incapacitant Pava spray to calm him down so they could handcuff Dye and get him into a police van, with the help of back-up from other officers.

Mr Ivory said the incident was not long lasting and went on for about four to five minutes.

He said that Dye was in a highly agitated and distressed state.

Dye, of St Michael's View, Flordon, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker in May, last year, and was given an 18 month community order. Dye was also ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.

Judge Stephen Holt said that he accepted that because of his difficulties, Dye did not like being touched and said the officer grabbing his wrist had made him "kick off" during the incident.

Judge Holt said he hoped the unpaid work might help Dye get into the habit of getting up and going to work.

He told Dye: "I hope that will lead you to employment."

Michael Clare, for Dye, said he had acted in a volatile way but had co-operated to begin with when officers first arrived at his address.

He said: "It was when he was grabbed that things escalated."

However he accepted police were doing a difficult job and said: "It is concerning that things escalated in the way they did."

Mr Clare said that Dye wanted to get the matter over with so he could get on with his life.