Search

Advanced search

Teen carrying phone and cash for dealer collared while waiting for train

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 September 2020

Norwich Railway Station, where Robbie Ryan was arrested with a phone and £1,880 for a drug dealer Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich Railway Station, where Robbie Ryan was arrested with a phone and £1,880 for a drug dealer Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A vulnerable teenager “sucked in” by a gang was arrested at Norwich railway station as he was taking a phone and £1,880 in cash to a drug dealer.

Robbie Ryan was sent to Norfolk by a London county lines gang to deliver the phone and cash to Great Yarmouth, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Edmund Blackman, prosecuting, said Ryan told police that he had come to Norfolk to visit a friend in Great Yarmouth, but when searched a dealer phone for the “Jake” line was found on him, from which bulk text messages had been sent offering drugs for sale. He was also found to have £1,880 in cash.

Ryan, from London, admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of criminal property on June 10, 2018.

However the court heard that Ryan, who had been 18 at the time of the offence, was of previous good character and had not been in any trouble since.

His barrister Johan Grefstad said that Ryan had been told to come to Norfolk to pay off a £950 drugs debt he owed for cannabis.

“He owed £950 to a dealer who said he could wipe off the debt if he would go to Norfolk.”

He said that Ryan was acting under direction and only played a lesser role.

“He had just turned 18. It is over two years ago and since then he has not been in trouble and was in work for a period of time until December.”

However he said that since Covid-19 he had been struggling to get work.

Judge Stephen Holt accepted Ryan was vulnerable and said: “You were acting as a runner going up and down from London. You did owe money and got sucked in by this criminal gang to pay off debt.”

He told Ryan: “You naively got involved having been told that debt would be written off.”

Judge Holt said it would not be in the public interest to send him straight to jail and instead imposed a two year sentence suspended for two years and ordered him to do 150 hours unpaid work.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh calls to block multi-million pound Ben Burgess site at public meeting

Villagers attend a meeting in Swainsthorpe about a planning application from Ben Burgess. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Drive-in fireworks event announced for Norfolk

A drive-in firework display has been announced for Norfolk for Bonfire Night Picture: Supplied

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Leisure centre to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Anna Glowa

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Anna Glowa

‘Luxury’ eco-lodge plans for former farm given green light by council

Plans for “innovative” eco-lodges and a natural swimming pool to encourage tourism into a rural area of Norfolk have been given the green light by a council. Pictured, Heath Road. Photo: Google

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Tettey impressed but will ensure midfield duo have to work hard for starting roles

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke shares a joke with Alex Tettey during pre-season training in Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images