'I won't let you beat me' - robbery victim, 76, has message to killer who stole savings

PUBLISHED: 08:58 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 20 September 2019

An elderly robbery victim attacked by a convicted killer who knocked him to the ground and stole his savings said he refused to let the "terrible" experience beat him.

Archant

An elderly robbery victim attacked by a convicted killer who knocked him to the ground and stole his savings said he refused to let the "terrible" experience beat him.

Wayne Hambling was jailed for nine years with four years extended licence after admitting robbery and burglary.

Wayne Hambling, who was previously convicted of kicking a 63-year-old woman to death in 1997, was this week given nine years behind bars after admitting a burglary and robbery at Waddington Court.

And now one of Hambling's victims, who was robbed at the sheltered housing complex in Norwich last summer, has told of the attack.

The 77-year-old man, who we are not naming, said he was sitting in his living room with the patio doors wide open, when Hambling "just walked in and sat down facing me".

He said: "I got up and said 'get out'. He spun me around and I landed on the floor and he just ripped my pocket open with my wallet and took my money.

"He was out the door and he was gone - it's like a little rabbit warren around here.

"I got the police and everything - they were here within minutes.

"Police got him just as he left here - but where was the money?"

The victim described Hambling as "clever", and said: "He was a shrewd boy. He'd done it before."

1998 Murder of Barbara Paulley, Barbara was killed in her home by thieves

He added: "I was so mad. He might be sitting in prison now thinking he's safe.

"I've been there myself and he's not - not for what he's done to me.

"I'm 77, nearly 78 - he's picked on an old man. It's not on."

And the victim, whose neighbour was also burgled by Hambling the previous week, also told of the impact of the attack.

He said: "It hasn't affected me at all. I won't let it get on top of me. I won't let him beat me - I can't.

"It was bad enough with me but it was terrible with that lady.

"She was so upset for a long time afterwards.

"I used to make sure she was alright but I didn't ask her any questions about it. It upset her."

Hambling, who stole £605 cash from the man's wallet, and £300 cash from his neighbour's bag when he crept through her door in July 2018, read a letter in court to apologise to the victims.

But Judge Maureen Bacon, who told the court Hambling posed a "serious risk of harm" to the elderly, said his contrition "was not consistent".

He was sentenced to nine years in jail with four years on extended licence at Norwich Crown Court on September 19, and a further five years to run concurrently.

