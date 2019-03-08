Man suffers fractured cheekbone in town centre robbery

A 54-year-old man suffered a fractured cheekbone after being repeatedly punched in one of two robberies that are being linked.

The victim was walking near All Saints Church, Hillington Square, King's Lynn, on the evening of Tuesday, November 5 when he was approached by another man who punched him several times and threatened him before stealing his phone.

The suspect fled followed by two youths on bicycles in the direction of Valingers Road and South Everard Street.

Police believe this robbery is linked to another at about 10.15pm the same evening when a 19-year-old had his bike, mobile phone, hat and tobacco taken.

He had been cycling to Guy-Raymond when he was approached by three people, pulled from his bike and assaulted, resulting in a broken finger.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Sarah Mitchell at King's Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/77692/19. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.