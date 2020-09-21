Search

Advanced search

Shop worker punched and kicked in the head during late-night attack

PUBLISHED: 15:22 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 21 September 2020

A pizza shop worker was brutally attacked during a robbery on Mere Street, Diss. Picture: Archant

A pizza shop worker was brutally attacked during a robbery on Mere Street, Diss. Picture: Archant

Archant

A shop worker’s teeth were knocked out as he was punched and kicked in the head during a late-night robbery.

A pizza shop worker was brutally attacked during a robbery on Mere Street, Diss. Picture: ArchantA pizza shop worker was brutally attacked during a robbery on Mere Street, Diss. Picture: Archant

The brutal robbery happened at around 2am on Monday (September 21) morning, when an employee was closing up a pizza shop on Mere Street, Diss.

The man was approached by what is believed to be four other men, who are reported to have demanded money from the victim.

He was then attacked, receiving punches and kicks to the head and body. They resulted in multiple injuries to the face and body, and loss of some teeth.

The victim, who is also believed to have been threatened with a weapon, was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say their initial enquiries suggest this may have been a targeted attack, and are appealing for witnesses who saw suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Anyone with relevant information, CCTV or dash cam footage should contact Detective Sergeant Emily Bugg at Bethel Street Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/66315/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How Norfolk’s Covid coronavirus figures compare to the last time we went into lockdown

North Norfolk has had just one confirmed coronavirus case in the last week - making it one of the least affected areas in England. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Aarons still on Barca watch list

Norwich City full back Max Aarons is on Barcelona's short list Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Girl, 12, robbed at knifepoint by three men

A 12-year-old girl was robbed at knifepoint by three men on Norwich Road, Thetford, near former pub The Ark. Picture: Google Street View

Restaurant told planning permission is needed for dining pods

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Man ran illegal drug operation from Norfolk caravan park

David Gould was sentenced in connection with a number of drug offence. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY