Shop worker punched and kicked in the head during late-night attack

A pizza shop worker was brutally attacked during a robbery on Mere Street, Diss. Picture: Archant Archant

A shop worker’s teeth were knocked out as he was punched and kicked in the head during a late-night robbery.

The brutal robbery happened at around 2am on Monday (September 21) morning, when an employee was closing up a pizza shop on Mere Street, Diss.

The man was approached by what is believed to be four other men, who are reported to have demanded money from the victim.

He was then attacked, receiving punches and kicks to the head and body. They resulted in multiple injuries to the face and body, and loss of some teeth.

The victim, who is also believed to have been threatened with a weapon, was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say their initial enquiries suggest this may have been a targeted attack, and are appealing for witnesses who saw suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Anyone with relevant information, CCTV or dash cam footage should contact Detective Sergeant Emily Bugg at Bethel Street Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/66315/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.