Robbers target three Norwich shops with axe, knife and garden tool in two weeks

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three shop robberies in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

Armed robbers have targeted three shops in Norwich this month, threatening staff with weapons including an axe and a knife.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three shop robberies in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three shop robberies in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Police are appealing for help to track down two men after the incidents, which took place over the last two weeks.

The first happened just before 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 5 at a shop on Nelson Street, when suspects threatened staff with what is believed to have been a garden tool.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three shop robberies in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three shop robberies in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

They stole a sum of money from the till.

The second incident happened at the One Stop shop on Woodcock Road just before 1pm on Tuesday, March 12, when suspects threatened staff with what is believed to be an axe and a knife, again leaving with a sum of money.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three shop robberies in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with three shop robberies in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

And the third robbery happened at about 7.20pm on Thursday, March 14 when suspects threatened staff at a shop in Waterloo Road with what is believed to have been a garden tool. They stole cigarettes.

Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak in connection with the incidents.

• Anyone who may recognise the men should contact DI Chris Burgess at Norwich CID 101 quoting crime references 36/15284/19, 36/16993/19 or 36/17431/19.

• Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.