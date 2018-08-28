Search

Woman hid in wardrobe when robbers broke into her home

PUBLISHED: 14:07 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:17 11 December 2018

The incident happened in Wragg Drive, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman hid in a wardrobe from three robbers when they broke into her Newmarket home and stole jewellery, cash and a safe.

Police are appealing for witness to the robbery, which took place on Wragg Drive in the town between 6.55pm and 7.05pm yesterday.

Three men knocked on the front door of the house before going into the back garden and breaking into the house through the conservatory.

While searching upstairs, the robbers found the homeowner, aged in her 40s, hiding in a wardrobe and made her face the wall as they continued looking around the house.

Jewellery, cash, and a safe – which contained jewellery, cash and passports – was stolen before they left the scene.

The victim’s husband, aged in his 50s, returned home to see the three men run from Wragg Drive, across Fordham Road and into a waiting car in Paget Place.

The car is described as a black BMW 3 or 5 series saloon, possibly with tinted windows. The car drove off along Fordham Road towards the Tesco store. The two victims were shaken but unhurt in the incident.

Enquiries are on-going into the incident and anyone who witnessed it, saw any suspicious behaviour, has any dashcam footage in the area from between 6.45pm and 7.10pm or has knowledge of the incident should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/71456/18.

Additionally, anyone who finds a safe, jewellery, mobile phones in the vicinity in circumstances that seem out of place is asked to contact CID as well.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

