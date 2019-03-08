Robber who has gone on the run wanted by police

A man who was jailed for robbery is wanted by police, after he breached the terms of his release from prison.

Matthew Brown, 36, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Brown, of Willowcroft Way in Cringleford, is also known to go by the name of Matthew Ellis.

He is white, 5ft 10in and slim, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen him, or who knows where he is, should contact Norfolk police immediately on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Brown was jailed in August last year after robbing a trainee solicitor in Norwich.

He had grabbed her bag and ran off, before he was chased by the victim, a passing motorist and a motorcyclist.

He was caught and restrained long enough for the purse to be recovered, but he then escaped with £20.

But his cap, with his DNA on it, fell off close to the scene and he was picked out in an ID parade.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the robbery on August 24, 2017, but subsequently admitted that and failure to surrender to bail.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, with Norwich Crown Court hearing he had 55 convictions for 154 previous offences.