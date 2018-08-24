News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Violent knife-robber who AVOIDED jail sentence finally sent down for four years

person

Tom Bristow

Published: 8:30 AM August 24, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Daniel Rushworth had his sentence increased to four years and five months on Thursday. Photo: Norfol

Daniel Rushworth had his sentence increased to four years and five months on Thursday. Photo: Norfolk Police - Credit: Archant

A man who drunkenly robbed a victim in his own home, threatening him with a kitchen knife, had his sentence more than doubled on Thursday after it was referred to the Court of Appeal for being too low.

Daniel Rushworth was jailed on Thursday after previously only being given a suspended sentence. Phot

Daniel Rushworth was jailed on Thursday after previously only being given a suspended sentence. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant © 2008

Daniel Rushworth, 45, threatened to stab and 'slice up' the victim in his home in Chiltern Crescent, Hunstanton, with a large kitchen knife last May.

He held the knife to the man's throat and hit him over the head with its handle so hard the handle broke.

Rushworth and another man, who were drunk at the time, stole the victim's mobile phone and tablet computer before demanding he give them money.

The victim agreed to take them to the bank. But as they walked into the bank he managed to escape and fled to the police station to report Rushworth.

You may also want to watch:

Rushworth was arrested the next day and charged with robbery.

But when he was sentenced in June this year at Norwich Crown Court he was given a suspended prison sentence, meaning he did not go to jail.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
  2. 2 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
  3. 3 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
  1. 4 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
  2. 5 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  3. 6 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
  4. 7 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
  5. 8 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
  6. 9 Person spits saliva and blood over Norwich restaurant's front door
  7. 10 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views

Rushworth, from Westgate, Hunstanton, was given two years' imprisonment suspended for two years by Recorder Wilson QC.

The court also told him to undergo alcohol treatment and drug rehabilitation.

The sentence was so low it was referred to the Court of Appeal which increased his sentence to four years and five months immediate imprisonment on Thursday.

Speaking after the hearing, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC MP said: 'Rushworth's threatening and aggressive actions caused his victim both physical and emotional harm.

'I am satisfied that justice has now been done and seen to be done by those who have suffered at his hands.'

Paul Beal, a Norfolk County councillor for Hunstanton Ward, said: 'Sometimes you feel courts don't back up the police.

'The police do a lot of work to get these people to court and sometimes justice doesn't seem to be done and it doesn't feel as if the police have been supported.'

Mr Beal said both the police and the victim had been vindicated following the new sentence, adding: 'I'm really pleased the police have been supported and hopefully the victim feels justice has been done.'

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland District Council

Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Ricardas Puisys was found in fear and hiding in a woodland in Wisbech. He lived there, undetected, for five years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Special Report

'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon