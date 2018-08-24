Violent knife-robber who AVOIDED jail sentence finally sent down for four years

Published: 8:30 AM August 24, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A man who drunkenly robbed a victim in his own home, threatening him with a kitchen knife, had his sentence more than doubled on Thursday after it was referred to the Court of Appeal for being too low.

Daniel Rushworth, 45, threatened to stab and 'slice up' the victim in his home in Chiltern Crescent, Hunstanton, with a large kitchen knife last May.

He held the knife to the man's throat and hit him over the head with its handle so hard the handle broke.

Rushworth and another man, who were drunk at the time, stole the victim's mobile phone and tablet computer before demanding he give them money.

The victim agreed to take them to the bank. But as they walked into the bank he managed to escape and fled to the police station to report Rushworth.

Rushworth was arrested the next day and charged with robbery.

But when he was sentenced in June this year at Norwich Crown Court he was given a suspended prison sentence, meaning he did not go to jail.

Rushworth, from Westgate, Hunstanton, was given two years' imprisonment suspended for two years by Recorder Wilson QC.

The court also told him to undergo alcohol treatment and drug rehabilitation.

The sentence was so low it was referred to the Court of Appeal which increased his sentence to four years and five months immediate imprisonment on Thursday.

Speaking after the hearing, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC MP said: 'Rushworth's threatening and aggressive actions caused his victim both physical and emotional harm.

'I am satisfied that justice has now been done and seen to be done by those who have suffered at his hands.'

Paul Beal, a Norfolk County councillor for Hunstanton Ward, said: 'Sometimes you feel courts don't back up the police.

'The police do a lot of work to get these people to court and sometimes justice doesn't seem to be done and it doesn't feel as if the police have been supported.'

Mr Beal said both the police and the victim had been vindicated following the new sentence, adding: 'I'm really pleased the police have been supported and hopefully the victim feels justice has been done.'