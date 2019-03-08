Motorists caught for string of offences in roadside checks

Roadside checks during police road action day in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A string of motoring offences was uncovered during a major police operation in aimed at disrupting criminals using roads in South Norfolk.

Seized car during police road action day in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police Seized car during police road action day in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

More than 50 vehicles were stopped during the operation which took place on September 6 and centred on Victoria Road in Diss.

Officers included the Operation Moonshot team who use ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology to target known offenders and interrupt criminals using the road network, while also targeting unsafe vehicles.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen patrolling the main road during the operation with suspect vehicles pulled for into a lorry park for further checks.

Roadside checks during police road action day in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin Roadside checks during police road action day in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

A total of 53 vehicles were stopped throughout the day with drivers dealt with for the offences ranging from drug driving to having no insurance or MOT.

In addition, 25 vehicles were caught speeding, with the highest being at 95mph on the A140 Scole bypass.

Sgt Peter Howlett, from the Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "A number of people were caught committing driving offences as part of our proactive Roads Policing Action Day on Friday - these included for drug driving, driving without insurance, failing to wear a seatbelt, and other vehicle defect offences.

"A number of Traffic Offence Reports were issued, which could result in fines and/or points on drivers' licences. Anyone with existing points on their licence risks losing it completely."

The operation saw one person arrested on suspicion of drug driving, while three were found to be driving with no insurance and another had no valid driving licence. Four drivers or passengers were stopped for failing to wear a seat belt

Nine vehicles were found to be without a valid MOT, while seven vehicles had serious defects including unroadworthy tyres and 13 had construction and use offences, which meant the condition of the vehicle or something that has been done to a vehicle meant it was unsafe.

Eight Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency advisory notices were issued together with two Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency prohibitions, while one vehicle was seized.

Sgt Howlett said: "This was another, very successful day, resulting in a number of drivers being dealt with for various offences. This follows a series of action days, and is the latest to bring skills and resources together to disrupt criminal activity and make our communities safer."