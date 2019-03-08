Search

Advanced search

Motorists caught for string of offences in roadside checks

PUBLISHED: 17:10 09 September 2019

Roadside checks during police road action day in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roadside checks during police road action day in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A string of motoring offences was uncovered during a major police operation in aimed at disrupting criminals using roads in South Norfolk.

Seized car during police road action day in Diss. Picture: Norfolk PoliceSeized car during police road action day in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

More than 50 vehicles were stopped during the operation which took place on September 6 and centred on Victoria Road in Diss.

Officers included the Operation Moonshot team who use ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technology to target known offenders and interrupt criminals using the road network, while also targeting unsafe vehicles.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen patrolling the main road during the operation with suspect vehicles pulled for into a lorry park for further checks.

Roadside checks during police road action day in Diss. Picture: Simon ParkinRoadside checks during police road action day in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

A total of 53 vehicles were stopped throughout the day with drivers dealt with for the offences ranging from drug driving to having no insurance or MOT.

You may also want to watch:

In addition, 25 vehicles were caught speeding, with the highest being at 95mph on the A140 Scole bypass.

Sgt Peter Howlett, from the Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "A number of people were caught committing driving offences as part of our proactive Roads Policing Action Day on Friday - these included for drug driving, driving without insurance, failing to wear a seatbelt, and other vehicle defect offences.

"A number of Traffic Offence Reports were issued, which could result in fines and/or points on drivers' licences. Anyone with existing points on their licence risks losing it completely."

The operation saw one person arrested on suspicion of drug driving, while three were found to be driving with no insurance and another had no valid driving licence. Four drivers or passengers were stopped for failing to wear a seat belt

Nine vehicles were found to be without a valid MOT, while seven vehicles had serious defects including unroadworthy tyres and 13 had construction and use offences, which meant the condition of the vehicle or something that has been done to a vehicle meant it was unsafe.

Eight Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency advisory notices were issued together with two Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency prohibitions, while one vehicle was seized.

Sgt Howlett said: "This was another, very successful day, resulting in a number of drivers being dealt with for various offences. This follows a series of action days, and is the latest to bring skills and resources together to disrupt criminal activity and make our communities safer."

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

25-year-old victim of A47 crash is named ahead of inquest

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Person hit by car on busy road linking A11

A person has been hit by a car in London Road, Thetford. Picture: Archant

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Massive expansion will make nature reserve world-class

Midsummer sun rising over Sculthorpe Moor nature reserve. Pictures: Andy Thompson.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists