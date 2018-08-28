Search

Roadside checks catch motorists for string of offences

PUBLISHED: 08:52 10 January 2019

Multi-agency traffic operation that took place in Diss saw more than 30 vehicles stopped. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A roadside check operation by police and customs agencies in South Norfolk uncovered a string of motoring offences from vehicles that were stopped.

The multi-agency traffic operation took place in Diss yesterday afternoon (January 9) and saw motorists issued with traffic offence reports and prohibition notices.

The vehicle checks on Victoria Road involved Norfolk & Suffolk’s Road Policing Team and the HM Customs Road Fuel Testing Unit.

More than 30 vehicles were stopped in total and 15 traffic offence reports were issued. Four motorists were handed prohibition notices, four drivers got notices to produce documents for not having waste carrier licences and a driver dealt with for using red diesel.

The operation follows similar checks in November when 46 vehicles were stopped and 35 traffic offence reports completed. On that occasion offences included having no insurance, using mobile phones whilst driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

