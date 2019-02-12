Two men arrested and 40 drivers issued tickets during police crackdown in Norfolk

Police stop more than 40 drivers in Swaffham area following action day on roads. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Speeding, using a mobile phone behind the wheel and failing to wear a seatbelt were just a handful of reasons why more than 40 drivers were stopped during a police action day.

More than 20 officers from Norfolk Constabulary took part in the roads policing initiative on Monday March 4.

A total of 41 drivers were stopped and dealt with by police in the Swaffham area as part of an operation to disrupt criminals and protect communities.

They were also issued with Traffic Offence Reports for offences including speeding, driving using a mobile phone and driving without a seatbelt.

During the action day, a 31-year-old man was arrested for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) while a second man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

John Watson, of no fixed address, was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre and later charged with breaching a CBO. He was remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday March 5.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Roads Armed Policing Team, said the action days to disrupt criminal activity would continue.

“These operations are valuable in bringing together skilled resources such as roads policing, Automatic Number Plate Recognition and intelligence, to disrupt criminal activity.

“Using a combination of resources and having officers based on primary routes around the area gives us the best opportunity of catching criminals and these operations will continue across the county.”

Officers who took part in the roads policing action day included police from Operation Moonshot who use Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology to target known offenders and disrupt criminals using the road network while also targeting unsafe vehicles.