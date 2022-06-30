Don’t panic! Charity issues ‘blue light’ safety advice to drivers

A road safety charity has issued advice to motorists on how to react to passing emergency vehicles - Credit: Archant

Motorists are urged to not panic and make sure they take appropriate action when passed by emergency service vehicles.

The GEM Road Safety Charity has outlined some essential advice on how drivers should react when they encounter a blue light vehicle responding to any emergency on the road.

The charity said some drivers tend to panic but it was best to remain stationary until a blue light vehicle has fully passed completely and “no one expects you to put yourself at risk or break the law in order to help an emergency vehicle”.

Drivers should also listen out for additional sirens in case more than one emergency vehicle is trying to get by.

Neil Worth, GEM chief executive, said: “We all want to help emergency service drivers, and most of the time it’s just a simple case of pulling over to let them pass.

“But we need to ensure that anything we do as drivers is safe and legal. That’s because we must all follow the rules of the road, even when giving way to an emergency vehicle.”