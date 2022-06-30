News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Don’t panic! Charity issues ‘blue light’ safety advice to drivers

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:00 PM June 30, 2022
Police car

A road safety charity has issued advice to motorists on how to react to passing emergency vehicles - Credit: Archant

Motorists are urged to not panic and make sure they take appropriate action when passed by emergency service vehicles.

The GEM Road Safety Charity has outlined some essential advice on how drivers should react when they encounter a blue light vehicle responding to any emergency on the road.

The charity said some drivers tend to panic but it was best to remain stationary until a blue light vehicle has fully passed completely and “no one expects you to put yourself at risk or break the law in order to help an emergency vehicle”.

Drivers should also listen out for additional sirens in case more than one emergency vehicle is trying to get by.

Neil Worth, GEM chief executive, said: “We all want to help emergency service drivers, and most of the time it’s just a simple case of pulling over to let them pass.

“But we need to ensure that anything we do as drivers is safe and legal. That’s because we must all follow the rules of the road, even when giving way to an emergency vehicle.”

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The school where boys can wear skirts - but not shorts

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist who died after a crash on the A11 has been named locally as Cheryl Tye

Obituary | Updated

Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Police incident in Angel Road Norwich

Norwich Live News

Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon