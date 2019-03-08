Wing mirror of Jeep smashed in road rage incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road rage incident in King's LynnPicture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road rage incident in King's Lynn which saw a car wing mirror smashed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An altercation broke out between the drivers of a Jeep Cherokee and a Ford Focus ST, with the wing mirror of the Jeep smashed as a result of the incident, however police say no one was injured.

The clash took place at around 6pm on Sunday, July 7 on Edward Benefer Way.

King's Lynn police say they are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or the manner of driving around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Maria Lambert at Kings Lynn Police Station on 101, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.