Investigation closed after man hurt in road rage incident

Trouble flared in a road rage incident just after 4.20pm on Wednesday, September 16, northbound on the A12, just after the Romany Lane roundabout in Kessingland. Picture: Google Images Archant

The hunt for a driver who left a man with a cut head after he was hit by a wing mirror in a road rage incident has now been closed.

Trouble flared in the road-related incident just after 4.20pm on Wednesday, September 16, northbound on the A12, just after the Romany Lane roundabout in Kessingland.

A police spokesman said: “The driver of a black Mercedes and another driver, who was believed to be driving a silver/grey Volkswagen Golf, had been engaged in a road rage incident, when the driver of the Mercedes pulled over at the roundabout and attempted to confront the other driver about their manner of driving.

“He then returned to his car but the driver of the Volkswagen Golf then pulled out and his wing mirror made contact with the other driver, causing him to fall against his own vehicle and cut his head.

“The driver of the Volkswagen Golf then drove away.”

After an appeal for witnesses, the police spokesman added: “All of the enquiries were completed and the investigation has been finalised but will be reopened if any new information comes to light.”

Information to the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting crime reference 37/55003/20, on 101.