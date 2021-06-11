Driver swore at driver he crashed into before speeding off

Published: 2:48 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 3:16 PM June 11, 2021

A driver sped off from the scene of a crash – but not before he got out to shout and swear at the man in the car he hit.

It happened at around 11.05pm on Saturday, June 5.

The victim, a man, was driving a Toyota Yaris along Oulton Street in Lowestoft when his car was hit from behind.

The driver of the second car, believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf or Polo, got out to shout and swear at the victim.

They then got back in their car and drove away at speed, without leaving any insurance details.

It is believed they then turned into Union Lane.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the manner of driving of both vehicles.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving along the road immediately prior to and shortly after the collision with a dash-cam should contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting crime reference: 37/29948/21

Call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.