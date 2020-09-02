Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

A man was punched in the face after trouble flared following a road rage incident.

Police are appealing for help to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault and road rage incident in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft.

It happened about noon last Thursday, August 27 on the B1375 Gorleston Road.

A police spokesman said: “The vehicles were approaching the swing bridge over the river.

“The offender was driving a Ford Transit flatbed and cut the victim up, forcing him into the kerb.

“The vehicles travelled across the rail bridge and turned left into Gorleston Road towards Somerleyton.

“The male offender stopped his van, walked over to the victim, became verbally abusive and punched the victim on the side of the face through an open window.

“The offender then returned to his van and drove off.”

The man police are keen to trace is white, in his 50s, about 5ft 11in tall, well-built and wearing builders’ clothes.

Witnesses should call Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/50077/20, on 101 or email Alison.creevy@suffolk.pnn.police.uk