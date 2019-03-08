Spate of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles prompts warning

Halesworth police are advising vehicle owners to take steps to prevent catalytic converter thefts. Picture: Lowestoft Police/Facebook Archant

Vehicle owners are being urged to attend a special event next weekend following a rise in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles across Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a bid to tackle vehicle catalytic converter thefts, Halesworth Police is holding a CAT marking event on November 16 for concerned vehicle owners.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said: "The event will be a valuable opportunity for owners of petrol vehicles to speak with a local officer about how to protect your vehicle from criminals whilst your catalytic converter is marked - all in the space of about 15 minutes.

"The marking itself will be done by a mechanic from the Force's transport department.

"The catalytic converter is a target for theft as it contains precious metals, including platinum and rhodium.

"We would encourage concerned vehicle owners to come along and get their catalytic converter marked, but particularly the owners of Toyota vehicles."

The marking event takes place at Halesworth Police Station on November 16 between 10am and 1pm. The cost of the service is £5 per vehicle.