Search

Advanced search

'Reckless in the extreme' Man narrowly avoids crash after pile of rubbish dumped on road

PUBLISHED: 11:15 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 13 October 2019

The pile of rubbish illegally dumped in Ringwood. Photo: David Pett

The pile of rubbish illegally dumped in Ringwood. Photo: David Pett

Archant

A man said he narrowly avoided a crash after a pile of rubbish was dumped illegally in the middle of an unlit country road.

David Pett, from Ringwood, near Little Melton, was driving home at around 7.30pm on Friday night when he was forced to make an emergency stop, due to a large pile of rubbish obstructing the road.

You may also want to watch:

The pile, which included tree branches, a bed frame and power tools, was spread across the width of Weston Road, and Mr Pett said it was hard to see from a distance as the road was unlit.

He said: "It was dark and I nearly collided with it. Leaving to one side the unlawfulness of fly tipping, and the environmental issue, the decision of those responsible in dumping a vast amount of waste in the middle of an unlit country lane was reckless in the extreme. It's fortunate a serious accident was not caused. "

Mr Pett reported the incident to police, and again on Saturday morning.

Officers from Highways England cleared the road on Saturday evening.

Most Read

Whales seen off Norfolk coast

Two whales, believed to be minke, have been sighted off the Norfolk coast Picture: Submitted

Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google

Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

The whole of the 400-space Old Cattle Market car park has been sealed off by police Picture: Chris Bishop

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WEIRD NORFOLK: The man who asked to hear his fortune and found out his future was fatal

Weird Norfolk, the story of the wise man of Hempstead and Sir Berney Brograve's kennel keeper at Worstead Hall. Hempstead village. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

High street jeweller with Norwich outlet collapses into administration

Links of London, which has a concession in Jarrold, has collapsed. Picture: Steve Adams/Archant

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Mystery villager scoops £30,000 in Postcode Lottery

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over ‘incident’ in lane

Police say a man was injured in Pond Lane, Brandon Picture: Google

Children rescued from burning car after bus crash

Emergency services were called a crash on te A149 near Holkham. Photo: Google

Man suffers serious head injuries in early hours attack

The whole of the 400-space Old Cattle Market car park has been sealed off by police Picture: Chris Bishop

Overnight closure for part of A47

The westbound carriageway of the A47 between Acle and Brundall will be shut overnight from Monday, October 14. Pic: Highways England.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists