'Reckless in the extreme' Man narrowly avoids crash after pile of rubbish dumped on road

The pile of rubbish illegally dumped in Ringwood. Photo: David Pett Archant

A man said he narrowly avoided a crash after a pile of rubbish was dumped illegally in the middle of an unlit country road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Pett, from Ringwood, near Little Melton, was driving home at around 7.30pm on Friday night when he was forced to make an emergency stop, due to a large pile of rubbish obstructing the road.

You may also want to watch:

The pile, which included tree branches, a bed frame and power tools, was spread across the width of Weston Road, and Mr Pett said it was hard to see from a distance as the road was unlit.

He said: "It was dark and I nearly collided with it. Leaving to one side the unlawfulness of fly tipping, and the environmental issue, the decision of those responsible in dumping a vast amount of waste in the middle of an unlit country lane was reckless in the extreme. It's fortunate a serious accident was not caused. "

Mr Pett reported the incident to police, and again on Saturday morning.

Officers from Highways England cleared the road on Saturday evening.