Motorbike ride out in memory of stab victim who was 'one in a million'

Published: 12:02 PM May 3, 2021 Updated: 12:13 PM May 3, 2021

More than 150 people turned out as part of a ride out in memory of Dean Allsop, 41, who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Submitted

More than 150 people celebrated the life of a much-loved father-of-three who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew by having a motorbike ride out in his memory.

Dean Allsop, 41, was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries following a disturbance involving a number of people in Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm on April 14.

Dean Allsop (third from left) with his partner Louise Newell and two of his children. - Credit: Submitted by Norfolk Constabulary

Mr Allsop, a roadworker with a love of motorbikes, has been described by his partner, Louise Newell, as the "love of my life".

She was one of about 150 people who came together for the ride out in memory of Mr Allsop, described as an "awesome day for an awesome bloke" led by his son Mikey, who was riding his father's KTM bike.

Mikey, son of Dean Allsop, taking part in a ride out in memory of his father. - Credit: Submitted

Starting from Broadland District Council's offices on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew family, friends and fellow motorbike enthusiasts travelled to Cromer before heading along the coast road to Gorleston where they congregated on Saturday afternoon (May 1).

After the event, which was also attended by Mr Allsop's daughter Millie and his mother Jill, Miss Newell posted on Facebook: "My babies, Dad would be so proud of you both. You are just the best kids anyone could ask for.

Dean Allsop's daughter Millie on a ride out in memory of her dad. - Credit: Submitted

"Your strength keeps me fighting through the pain.

"Together we will get through this and become stronger than ever."





Dean Allsop - Credit: Facebook

Cameron Jack Silom, 26, who owns Prim Scaffolding in Great Yarmouth, helped organise the event and described how Miss Newell "broke down in tears of joy with the amazing support and turn out of people that came to show their respects to the family and to Dean".

He said: "We just wanted to show the family and everyone just how well thought of he was. He was such a role model."

Aidan Athow, 28, was one of Mr Allsop's friends who attended the ride out.

He said: "It was a brilliant ride.

"It just shows how much respect people had for him.

"Dean was one in a million."

Aaron Barkshire, 29, who also attended, said: "It was a privilege to have been part of the ride out in Dean's memory.

Dean Allsop's brother Steve, left, and son Mikey, centre, with friends Aaron Barkshire (front left) and Chris Reeve on a ride out in his memory. - Credit: Submitted

"It was great to see how many people came to pay their respects. Dean would've loved it."

James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, has been charged with Mr Allsop's murder and will next appear at Norwich Crown Court on July 16 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.