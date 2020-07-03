Search

‘Expensive’ ride-on lawnmowers stolen in outbuilding burglaries

PUBLISHED: 13:03 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 03 July 2020

Police are appealing for information following a spate of outbuilding burglaries in Waveney. Lowestoft Police Station. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

Ride-on lawnmowers, power tools and bicycles are among the items that have been stolen during a spate of outbuilding burglaries in Waveney.

Additional police patrols are being carried out following a series of burglaries where storage containers have been broken into over the past month.

Halesworth police officers have been “patrolling rural locations” with patrols carried out in Brampton on Thursday, July 2.

A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said: “Offenders are targeting outbuildings and particularly storage containers to steal power tools and especially expensive, ride-on lawnmowers.

“Sports clubs and pavilions have been targeted with locks being forced.

“Some containers have had nothing inside, so the offenders clearly are not necessarily forcing entry to locations they know have something worth stealing and are gaining entry to any container or outbuilding in the hope they contain something valuable.

“Please make sure locations are secure and locks are used where fitted.”

Any information should be directed to 101.

