News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

person

Sophie Smith

Published: 10:30 PM August 20, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police - Credit: Archant

Three men have been arrested following the discovery of a stolen ride-on lawn mower.

The arrests were made on the A47 near King's Lynn on August 20 after the red mower was found in the back of their van.

It had been stolen from a farm the previous weekend.

The arrests were made by Operation Moonshot officers, a police team dedicated to disrupting organised crime with technology and intelligence.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Queue snakes around town as teen opens cake shop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
NatWest, Nationwide and Lloyds have all said they will reject mortgage and remortgage applications from people on furlough

Exclusive

Furlough fallout: Big banks refusing mortgages to workers

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon