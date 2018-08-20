Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

Published: 10:30 PM August 20, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police - Credit: Archant

Three men have been arrested following the discovery of a stolen ride-on lawn mower.

3 x males were arrested on the A47 earlier today following the discovery of a stolen ride-on lawnmower in the back of their van. The lawnmower was stolen from a farm in Norfolk over the weekend. #ruralcrime #PS1713 #opmoonshot #farmwatch pic.twitter.com/lGQyKapn13 — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) August 20, 2018

The arrests were made on the A47 near King's Lynn on August 20 after the red mower was found in the back of their van.

It had been stolen from a farm the previous weekend.

The arrests were made by Operation Moonshot officers, a police team dedicated to disrupting organised crime with technology and intelligence.