Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47
Published: 10:30 PM August 20, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Three men have been arrested following the discovery of a stolen ride-on lawn mower.
The arrests were made on the A47 near King's Lynn on August 20 after the red mower was found in the back of their van.
It had been stolen from a farm the previous weekend.
The arrests were made by Operation Moonshot officers, a police team dedicated to disrupting organised crime with technology and intelligence.