Man who sprayed ex-partner with garden hose is jailed

A man has been jailed for assault after spraying his former partner with a garden hose. Picture PA.

A man who sprayed his ex-girlfriend from head to toe with a garden hose has been jailed for four months.

Richard Turnbull, who is originally from Gorleston but now lives with his mother in Littlehampton, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on March 20.

Turnbull, 35, had earlier pleaded guilty to the offence of assault for the attack, which took place on August 1 last year.

The court heard how Turnbull had lain in wait for two hours in the woman’s backyard before surprising her when she went out for a cigarette in her dressing gown.

Turnbull had twice been convicted of assaulting her before.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Anthony Bate said: “At 35 you should be able to resolve your differences by not hitting women or by humiliating them in the way that she describes. I take the view that the sentence is one that only immediate imprisonment is appropriate.”

Turnbull was also given a restraining order for three years, during which time he may have no direct contact with his former partner, nor go to her street.