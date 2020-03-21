Search

Advanced search

Man who sprayed ex-partner with garden hose is jailed

21 March, 2020 - 08:37
A man has been jailed for assault after spraying his former partner with a garden hose. Picture PA.

A man has been jailed for assault after spraying his former partner with a garden hose. Picture PA.

A man who sprayed his ex-girlfriend from head to toe with a garden hose has been jailed for four months.

Richard Turnbull, who is originally from Gorleston but now lives with his mother in Littlehampton, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on March 20.

Turnbull, 35, had earlier pleaded guilty to the offence of assault for the attack, which took place on August 1 last year.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard how Turnbull had lain in wait for two hours in the woman’s backyard before surprising her when she went out for a cigarette in her dressing gown.

Turnbull had twice been convicted of assaulting her before.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Anthony Bate said: “At 35 you should be able to resolve your differences by not hitting women or by humiliating them in the way that she describes. I take the view that the sentence is one that only immediate imprisonment is appropriate.”

Turnbull was also given a restraining order for three years, during which time he may have no direct contact with his former partner, nor go to her street.

Most Read

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: The moment thieves steal £15,000 worth of goods from family-run business

CCTV footage shows thieves breaking into Anglian Internet in Rackheath. Picture: Anglian Internet

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

‘Nothing can prepare you’ – stories from our brave NHS coronavirus frontline staff

A nurse using hand sanitiser. Photo: Jupiterimages/Getty Images

Plans for school places to be finalised this weekend ahead of new system

Sara Tough, director of children services at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.
Drive 24