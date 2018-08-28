Search

Advanced search

Clothing thief faces jail after admitting Norwich house burglary

PUBLISHED: 13:11 20 December 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A man who was jailed after he admitted attempting to steal more than £500 worth of clothes from a Norwich store faces a further custodial sentence after pleading guilty to a house burglary in the city.

Richard Hennessey, 31, stole a wallet containing bank cards from a property in Heigham Road, Norwich.

Hennessey admitted burglary, sometime between September 21 and September 24 this year, when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (December 20).

The burglary, together with five frauds he also admitted in terms of using stolen bank cards, were sent to be dealt with at Norwich Crown Court on January 17.

The court heard Hennessey is a three strike burglar and would have to be dealt with in the higher court.

Offenders who are convicted of a third house burglary normally face a minimum prison sentence of three years under the three strikes rule.

Hennessey, who has 57 previous convictions, including 21 for theft, appeared via videolink from Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC).

While the burglary and fraud matters were sent to Norwich Crown Court next month, he was dealt with for an attempted theft at Jarrolds in Norwich on December 19 this year.

Colette Harper, prosecuting, said Hennessey had picked up a number of items of clothes, including two pairs of jeans, worth a total of £518.99 and made his way out of the store but was stopped by security staff.

Hennessey, of no fixed abode, admitted theft when he appeared at court.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, said he was a “very straight-forward man” who has was expecting a custodial sentence.

Hennessey was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment.

He was also ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and £40 towards costs.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Most Read

Volunteer praised for dedicating 20 years in police custody

(Left to right) Independent Custody Visitor (ICV) Tracey Matthews of the Great Yarmouth panel, ICV Rick Parry of the Aylsham panel, Norfolk PCC Lorne Green, and ICV Kay Watkeys also of the Aylsham panel. Picture: Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk

Town raises thousands for good causes at popular Christmas tree festival

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway.

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

#includeImage($article, 225)

North Norfolk house prices continue upward surge despite Brexit uncertainty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Prison officer receives fine and ban after being caught drink-driving

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of 5

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich property firm mark anniversary with DIY SOS challenge for charity

From left: Nick Stratton (operations director, Property 1st), Paul Riches (carpenter, Property 1st), Barbara Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Russell Hall (contract manager, Property 1st), Roger Gidney (co-owner, Property 1st), Gary Crisp (NNAB) and Sarah Baldock (NNAB). Picture: Andy Newman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists