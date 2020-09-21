Search

Advanced search

Man admits threatening police officer with spear

PUBLISHED: 11:56 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 21 September 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has admitted threatening a police officer with a spear in Dereham.

Richard Clark, 54, admitted the office, which happened at The Gatehouse, Dereham, on August 23, this year, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Danielle O’Donovan, for Clark, said there were significant mental health issues and asked for a report.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentencing until November 2.

Judge Shaw asked for reports including requesting for some input from the mental health team.

He remanded Clark into custody, but he warned Clark: “Because I am ordering a report it does not mean I have ruled out sending you to prison.”

He said that all options would be open to the court.

Judge Shaw asked prosecutor Hugh Vass to bring the spear, used to threaten the officer, to court for the sentencing hearing, rather than just providing a photo of the weapon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How many new coronavirus cases are there where you live?

The latest coronavirus figures in the east of England. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Landowner closes village paths to walkers after dogs scare horses

A sign preventing people accessing a permissive path in Hethersett. Picture: Peter Steward

How Norfolk’s figures compare to the last time we went into lockdown

North Norfolk has had just one confirmed coronavirus case in the last week - making it one of the least affected areas in England. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

School confirms one case of coronavirus

Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Calls for safety improvements on ‘dangerous’ bend used by NDR rat-runners

Lindy Platten-Jarvis at her gate on the blind bend in Felthorpe. Photo: Bill Smith