Man admits threatening police officer with spear

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has admitted threatening a police officer with a spear in Dereham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Clark, 54, admitted the office, which happened at The Gatehouse, Dereham, on August 23, this year, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Danielle O’Donovan, for Clark, said there were significant mental health issues and asked for a report.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentencing until November 2.

Judge Shaw asked for reports including requesting for some input from the mental health team.

He remanded Clark into custody, but he warned Clark: “Because I am ordering a report it does not mean I have ruled out sending you to prison.”

He said that all options would be open to the court.

Judge Shaw asked prosecutor Hugh Vass to bring the spear, used to threaten the officer, to court for the sentencing hearing, rather than just providing a photo of the weapon.