Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Courier hid heroin and cocaine from police in his bottom, court hears

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:44 AM June 15, 2021   
Traffic makes it's way around Thickthorn roundabout at the junction of the A11 and the A47. Picture:

Police stopped Richard Brown on the Thickthorn roundabout and later found he had drugs hidden in his bottom. - Credit: Archant

A drug dealer who hid packages containing heroin and crack cocaine in his bottom has been jailed for 30 months.

Police stopped a car on the Thickthorn roundabout at the junction of the A11 and A47 and arrested Richard Brown, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He was found to have £850 cash in a shoulder bag and during a search at the police station he was found to have 1.63g of heroin and 0.62g of crack cocaine between the cheeks of his bottom, said Lori Tucker, prosecuting.

He later passed packages containing 13.82g of crack cocaine and 4.08g of heroin.

Brown, 33, of Corncutters Close, Norwich, admitted possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply in May last year.

The court heard that the total street value of the drugs was around £900 and that Brown accepted he had been acting as a courier for the larger quantities of the drugs and the smaller quantities had been his payment.

