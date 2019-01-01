Police reveal sightings of man man believed to have been murdered

Ricardas Puisys, 35, a Lithuanian man from Wisbech who has been missing for four years, is now thought to still be alive Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Poilce have received reports of sightings of a Lithuanian man they believed had been murdered four years ago.

Two weeks ago today, detectives investigating the disappearance of Ricardas Puisys re-launched an appeal to find him.

Mr Puisys, who was 35 at the time he went missing, was last seen at his place of work at Nightlayer Leek Company in Chatteris on September 26, 2015.

Despite multiple public appeals to find him, police have been unable to trace him and believe he may have been murdered. That was until last summer when a Facebook account was set up in Mr Puisys's name where photographs believed to be him have been posted.

Det Chief Insp Adam Gallop, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: "Since my most recent appeal, several members of the public have come forward with information about potential sightings of Ricardas in the Wisbech and King's Lynn areas.

"My team are following up all leads in a bid to locate Ricardas, if he is in fact alive. However I am still asking for people to come forward if they have any information whatsoever about where Ricardas may be."

Anyone with information can submit it online in English here or Lithuanian here. If you would prefer to speak to someone directly call 101 and quote Operation Laysan, or dial 01480 425883 but note this number is not monitored 24 hours a day, however you will be able to leave a voice message and a member of the enquiry team will call you back.