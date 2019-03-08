Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'I've seen her at her most vulnerable' - revenge porn victim's friend shares impact of 'depraved' crime

PUBLISHED: 08:54 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 17 August 2019

Kim Arthurton, right, and Jane Gant. Photo: Jane Gant

Kim Arthurton, right, and Jane Gant. Photo: Jane Gant

Archant

The best friend of a woman who was subject to a revenge porn attack has spoken of the months of "trauma and distress" and the impact of the crime on victims and their families and friends.

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIEKim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Kim Arthurton, 55, from Wymondham, waived her anonymity to speak out after her ex-partner Michael Young was given a suspended sentence for sending explicit sexual videos and naked pictures of her with the intent to cause distress.

Young, 48, of Summerfield Gardens, Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court and received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for sending the images of Ms Arthurton to her teenage daughter, brother of her late long-term partner and friend via WhatsApp and social media after she ended their five-month relationship.

And now Ms Arthurton's friend, Jane Gant, has shared the impact the distressing crime had on her friend and those close to her.

Ms Gant said: "I've known Kim for years. I met him (Young) and fell for the charm as well, and thought he was great.

Kim Arthurton, left, and Jane Gant, right. Photo: Jane GantKim Arthurton, left, and Jane Gant, right. Photo: Jane Gant

"But within 24 hours of her breaking it off he was sending me abusive messages about her.

"What makes him think I'm going to believe the word of someone I've just met over Kim?

"I'd been through the death of her partner with her.

"I've seen her at her most vulnerable immediately after the birth of her daughter."

Michael Young, 48, from Summerfield Gardens, Lowestoft, who received a suspended prison sentence and restraining order for disclosing private sexual photographs and films of his ex-girlfriend, Kim Arthurton, as well as committing harrassment without violence and breaching a non-molestation order against her. Picture: KIM ARTHURTONMichael Young, 48, from Summerfield Gardens, Lowestoft, who received a suspended prison sentence and restraining order for disclosing private sexual photographs and films of his ex-girlfriend, Kim Arthurton, as well as committing harrassment without violence and breaching a non-molestation order against her. Picture: KIM ARTHURTON

Ms Gant, 48, from Wymondham, said seeing the images of her friend did not upset her, but the intent behind sending them did.

"Physically looking at them didn't bother me," she said.

"It was the fact that someone could be so depraved to try to humiliate me and to embarrass Kim by sending them to me."

READ MORE: 'Controlling' man sent explicit revenge porn videos to ex-partner's teenage daughter

Kim Arthurton, left, and Jane Gant, right. Photo: Jane GantKim Arthurton, left, and Jane Gant, right. Photo: Jane Gant

And Ms Gant added that she was shocked at the sentence Young received.

"I'm horrified by the magistrates' decision," she said.

"I truly could not believe it.

"A lot of emphasis was put on the fact that [he] looked shameful in the dock. The defence lawyer said he'll learn from his mistakes.

"It's outrageous that they've given him a suspended sentence.

"The prosecutor read out the texts in court knowing these were sent to children."

She added: "Kim just felt completely helpless. We'd been through almost 11 months of trauma and distress for nothing.

"What was the point? He got away with a slapped wrist."

Almost 200 cases of revenge porn have been reported to the police in Norfolk since it was criminalised four years ago, and officers have said the rise in reports could be down to increased awareness.

194 people reported the crime since 2015 with numbers steadily increasing year-on-year.

In 2015, 29 people reported being victims of revenge porn, with the number rising to 34 in 2016, 42 in 2017 and 57 in 2018.

Figures published in July reveal that there have been 32 offences recorded by police so far in 2019.

Ms Gant said the experience had made her more aware of the impact of the crime, and said: "I've never had to deal with this with my children and now I'm drilling it into them.

"If you wouldn't send it to your grandma don't send it to anyone."

But she added that the images of Ms Arthurton were taken without her consent, and said: "It's one thing to send someone a picture but she knew nothing about them until I received them.

"I told police as I wanted him to know I wasn't intimidated."

READ MORE: Nearly half of revenge porn cases are dropped by the victim

A spokesperson for the Revenge Porn Helpline, the UK's only dedicated service for victims of revenge porn, described the crime as "incredibly invasive and cruel".

They said: "We recommend a few immediate actions to all victims of intimate image abuse.

"Don't panic - remember that you have done nothing wrong and have been the victim of a crime.

"Screenshot the evidence - anything and everything from messages to where you have seen the content. Report the crime to the police on 101 and call the Revenge Porn Helpline.

"From there, we can advise on the process of reporting to the police, the law as it applies to each case, signpost to other relevant services, and help with the removal of any content online.

"82% of content reported to us is removed. Calling us will help.

"We are a busy service, so cannot offer long-term support to our clients but work hard to ensure every person who contacts the Revenge Porn Helpline receives the help, support, and reassurance they deserve."

- For help and support, contact the Revenge Porn Helpline on 03456 000 459 or email help@revengeporn helpline.org.uk. For more information, visit the website.

READ MORE: Revenge porn victim receives worldwide support after blasting ex-partner's suspended prison sentence

Most Read

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

Anger over Sainsbury’s ‘weapons of mass disruption’

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

‘He went to work and never came home’ - widow shares grief at losing husband to sudden death syndrome on motorway

Sue Hales lost her husband Philip to sudden death syndrome last year. Pictured, Mrs Hales with a photo from their first date in 1980. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘Tony Martin country’ – thieves still target farmer 20 years after he shot two burglars

Tony Martin's farm is still being broken into 20 years after he shot two burglars Picture: Matthew Usher

Norwich City announces club shop in Chapelfield is to close

The Norwich City shop in Chapelfield which will be taken over by Langleys. Pic: Archant

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New store to open in former Norwich City Football Club shop

The Norwich City shop in Chapelfield which will be taken over by Langleys. Pic: Archant

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

‘We put our own savings into it’ - what is life like as a pub landlord?

Michelle Payne, landlady at the Ingate Pub in Beccles. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Farke strikes a deal with Norwich City fans

Daniel Farke is urging Norwich City's fans to deliver against Newcastle United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘He went to work and never came home’ - widow shares grief at losing husband to sudden death syndrome on motorway

Sue Hales lost her husband Philip to sudden death syndrome last year. Pictured, Mrs Hales with a photo from their first date in 1980. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists