Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Nearly half of revenge porn cases are dropped by the victim

PUBLISHED: 08:59 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 19 July 2019

Norfolk police figures show a year-on-year rise in the number of revenge porn incidents since 2015. Picture: David Cheskin/PA Wire

Norfolk police figures show a year-on-year rise in the number of revenge porn incidents since 2015. Picture: David Cheskin/PA Wire

Archant

Nearly 200 people have reported cases of revenge porn to Norfolk police since it was outlawed four years ago - but just a handful have made it to court.

Nearly half of all revenge porn cases reported to Norfolk police since 2015 were dropped by the victim. Picture: Ian BurtNearly half of all revenge porn cases reported to Norfolk police since 2015 were dropped by the victim. Picture: Ian Burt

Figures from Norfolk police reveal 194 people reported the crime since 2015 with numbers steadily increasing year-on-year.

The vast majority of the reported victims were female - 157 compared to 32 male, with five peoples' gender categorised as 'not recorded'.

Only 15 suspects - around 8pc of the total number of reports - were charged with sharing private sexual images, while nearly half of all cases (92) were dropped because the victim withdrew support for police action.

Detective Inspector Peter Wilson, from Norfolk police, said the force faced challenges prosecuting offenders.

"We need to ensure we have adequate evidence to achieve a realistic chance of a prosecution when this goes to the Crown Prosecution Service," he said. "This includes proving the image was disclosed with the intent of causing distress."

You may also want to watch:

Speaking on the number of victims dropping cases, DI Wilson said: "Some victims do not want to support a prosecution because, for example, if an ex-partner posts an image on social media, they want the image taken down and the person responsible spoken to.

"They don't necessarily want to pursue this in court as they don't want anyone else to be aware of it."

In 2015, 29 people reported being victims of revenge porn, with the number rising to 34 in 2016, 42 in 2017 and 57 in 2018. So far this year there have been 32 offences recorded by police.

DI Wilson said the increase could be explained by more people being aware about revenge porn and feeling more able to report incidents to police.

He added victims were "more likely to report to the police as they understand we will deal with the matter in a sympathetic and non-judgemental manner".

The youngest victim was a 14-year-old girl who reported the crime in 2016 but police decided further investigation would not be in the public interest.

Reports of revenge porn are on the rise but only a few cases make it to court. Picture: PA WireReports of revenge porn are on the rise but only a few cases make it to court. Picture: PA Wire

The oldest victim was a 57-year-old woman in 2018, which led to the offender being cautioned by police.

In another 14 cases people told police they had private images of them shared without consent but police were unable to find a suspect in those cases.

Most Read

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Two women and dog saved from incoming tide by lifeboat

A north Norfolk lifeboat was called to rescue two people and a dog who were cut off by the incoming tide. Photo: Simon Finlay

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

‘Waste of money, fuel, and everything’ - Council’s ‘pointless’ cutting of wild flowers criticised

The verges in Amberley Court during summer, with bees and butterflies abound.

Kebab wars: Rival take-aways in bitter dispute over listed building changes

Two North Walsham take-aways are locked in a bitter dispute over changes made to one of the buildings. Picture: Google

Running column: Run Norwich will mark the end of a journey for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong before the start of last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Alison Armstrong

‘Everything is so vicious now’ - three youths banned from Chapelfield in police crackdown

A 48-hour dispersal order is in place across Chapelfield. Picture: Dominic Gilbert
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists