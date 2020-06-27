Police urge responsible tourism after littering and illegal parking along coast and Broads

Bags of rubbish left at Horstead Mill after one of the hottest days of the year on Wednesday, June 24. Photo: Broads Beat/ Norfolk Police via Twitter Archant

Police have reminded visitors to respect Norfolk’s beauty spots after crowds flocked to the coast and Broads on the hottest week of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bags of rubbish left at Horstead Mill after one of the hottest days of the year on Wednesday, June 24. Photo: Broads Beat/ Norfolk Police via Twitter Bags of rubbish left at Horstead Mill after one of the hottest days of the year on Wednesday, June 24. Photo: Broads Beat/ Norfolk Police via Twitter

Wednesday and Thursday saw temperatures across the region reach the high-20s, with hundreds spending the day in the sunshine following months behind closed doors.

And while in some areas things went completely smoothly, many patrolling officers had to respond to antisocial behaviour and littering incidents perpetrated by a small minority.

Across the Broads, hi-vis patrol officers spent Wednesday monitoring large groups along the River Bure and Horstead Mill following complaints of littering, antisocial behaviour and issues surrounding water safety.

Bags of rubbish were left piled up along the river banks filled with discarded towels, glass bottles and plastic containers.

Beat patrol officers scoured the banks of the River Bure on Wednesday, June 24 after reports of crowding, antisocial behaviour and littering in the Broads. Photo: Broads Beat/ Norfolk Police via Twitter Beat patrol officers scoured the banks of the River Bure on Wednesday, June 24 after reports of crowding, antisocial behaviour and littering in the Broads. Photo: Broads Beat/ Norfolk Police via Twitter

Meanwhile in Great Yarmouth, 17 penalty charge notices were issued on Beach Road in Winterton on Thursday alone - all of which were dispensed for illegal parking on double yellow lines by beach-goers.

You may also want to watch:

Likewise, at Brancaster Beach in King’s Lynn, the car park reached full capacity by 11.15am, with the National Trust urging queuing drivers to “turn around safely and leave”, pleading with visitors “not to fly-park in the village”.

At Wiggenhall Mary St Magdalen, a group of 70 young people swimming in the water were broken up by west Norfolk police.

But while these incidents present a somewhat chaotic picture, many local beat managers praised the “sensible” attitude of visitors on their patch.

At Gorleston, PC Richard Blaydon said that there had been “no trouble” along the seafront whatsoever.

He said: “People have been very respectful of the guidelines and no fines have needed to be issued. There’s been little trouble, with people parking sensibly and enjoying themselves at a distance.”

But in a call out to all would-be day trippers, Norfolk Police have urged responsibility when out visiting beauty spots.

They said: “We all have an individual responsibility to protect not only ourselves, but to protect others from this virus.

“We will be monitoring areas popular with visitors as well as conducting our usual patrols. We will respond accordingly to any issues that may arise such as anti-social behaviour and large group gatherings.

“Officers are also urging those enjoying the sunshine to remain safe by the water both inland, on the Broads and along the coast.

Large groups of youths ignoring the warning signs at Wiggenhall Mary St Magdalen and swimming/jumping off the mooring. We remain on scene for reassurance after dispersing approximately 70 people #PC1312 #PC342 #Team4DownhamMarket pic.twitter.com/EOgyzzFujT — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) June 25, 2020

“Please ensure that you are wearing life jackets when on boats and canoes, apply sunscreen regularly, wear sunglasses and sun hats when possible and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.”