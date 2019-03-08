Residents express shock after 200 plant cannabis farm found in quiet village

Over 200 cannabis plants were found at an address in Mileham, between Dereham and Fakenham. Picture: Breckland Police Archant

Residents of a usually quiet Norfolk village have expressed their shock after police raided a large cannabis farm.

More than 200 plants were seized by officers at an address in Mileham, between Dereham and Fakenham.

Police were called to a property on The Street on Monday, March 25 following reports that a cannabis factory had been discovered in a building.

Judy Ryder, secretary of Mileham Women’s Institute whose land borders The Street, said: “All I can say is that it is extremely surprising. I never expected that.

“I can’t remember it ever happening before. There are a lot of buildings down there, our land borders that road.

“My husband is surprised as well. It’s a concern as it’s unlawful.

“You just don’t know what people are up to.”

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

A police cordon was put in place overnight and was lifted at lunchtime on Tuesday, March 26.

PC Paula Gilluley, Breckland Community Engagement Officer, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation into the cannabis factory to establish who may be responsible for it.

“This discovery should reassure the public that we will act upon concerns from local communities and I would urge anyone who may have any information about drugs activity in their local area to contact police.”

In a tweet Breckland Police also said: “Evidence gathering and dismantling well underway. Inquiries continue.”

More than 800 cannabis plants worth around £1 million were also found by police on Monday, March 25 at an industrial premise in Redgrave, near Diss.