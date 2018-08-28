Search

‘You don’t feel safe around here’ - Concern after Norwich sees fifth stabbing in two weeks

PUBLISHED: 08:09 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:41 23 November 2018

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Within two weeks of four people being stabbed close to Norwich city centre, another man has been stabbed at his home after answering his front door.

Officers were called to an address in Godric Place at 10.50pm on Wednesday night to reports a man, aged in his 40s, had suffered stab wounds.

Police said the victim had answered the door to a man who then stabbed him shortly before the paramedics were called. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A man, aged in his 20s, from the London area, was arrested in Norwich just after 12pm yesterday and was taken in to police custody for questioning.

Many of the residents in the quiet, isolated housing estate said the news came as no surprise, with some citing the violent murder of Farnaz Ali, 49, who was attacked with a hammer in the same neighbourhood in July 2017.

“We are searching for another house,” said a 40-year-old resident, who did not want to be identified. “I have been living here for two years, but someone died here last year and it’s a bit scary.”

A 75-year-old man, who did not want to be named, said there has been a growing crime problem in Godric Place in the 30 years he has lived there.

He said: “I’m not surprised something like this has happened with the way things are going, we had a drug bust here the other day.”

A 73-year-old woman, who has lived in Godric Place for 27 years, said: “It’s awful, you don’t feel safe around here. There more people coming in and out, you don’t know who is supposed to be here.”

The incident follows a number of stabbings in the city in the last couple of weeks.

On November 8 two women were stabbed outside an address in Riverside Road and on November 14 two men were stabbed near Norwich railway station.

Superintendent Terry Lordan, District Commander for Norwich, said: “We will have additional patrols in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to local officers or contact your local Safer Neighbourhood Team.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

