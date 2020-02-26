Sleepless nights and near misses - people describe living on 'speeding rat run' road

Residents in a mid-Norfolk town have raised concerns over antisocial behaviour, speeding and danger on a narrow residential road in Dereham.

Residents in Dereham have raised concerns over anti-social behaviour, speeding and danger on a narrow residential road.

Residents in a mid-Norfolk town have raised concerns over antisocial behaviour, speeding and danger on a narrow residential road in Dereham.

People living on Baxter Row and Southend have spoken of sleepless nights and near misses over the last five years, with one resident saying 'it's an accident waiting to happen'.

Just two months ago, on January 3, fire crews and police were called to the scene of a crash between a moving and parked car at 12.15am.

The narrow street, which often has parked cars running along each side, is one of the main roads heading into the town centre.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "The pavements are so narrow, I don't know how there hasn't been a more serious accident already.

Residents in a mid-Norfolk town have raised concerns over antisocial behaviour, speeding and danger on a narrow residential road in Dereham.

"There's a pub on this road, what if somebody that has had a couple to drink steps out a little bit too far? It would be awful.

"They must be doing double the speed limit down here sometimes, it is ridiculous."

Another resident who has lived on Baxter Row for the last five years, said: "When you come home from work and just want to relax in front of the television you can barely hear anything because of the cars revving loudly.

Residents in a mid-Norfolk town have raised concerns over antisocial behaviour, speeding and danger on a narrow residential road in Dereham.

"It has woken me and my children up late at night. I'm sure that there's something that can be done."

The issue was taken to Norfolk county councillor, William Richmond, and a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel took place at Northgate High School on January 15.

Phillip Duigan, the county councillor for Dereham South said: "It was great to hear people's views at the meeting.

"I have been a county councillor since 2017 and the concerns for Baxter Row and Southend have come up intermittently.

"The road in narrow and was not built for this day and age, it was made when there were less cars on the roads.

"I will have a word with my Highways Engineer and we will have another action panel at the start of April."

After the first panel, Breckland Police said: "New priorties of tackling drug misuse, vehicle antisocial behaviour and cycling on pavements have been voted in."

The next Dereham Safer Neighbourhoods Action Panel will take place on April 15 at the Breckland District Council Offices at 7pm.