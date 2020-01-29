'We don't expect it in our town' - Teenager 'petrified' following knifepoint attack

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET Archant

A Dereham man has revealed how one of the victims of a knifepoint robbery has been left "terrified" since his attack on the outskirts of the market town.

Speaking anonymously, the man said he was shocked to discover that the group of teenagers had been threatened with a knife while walking on London Road in the early hours of Sunday, January 26.

"This is the first time something like this has happened in Dereham," he said.

"One of the lads has been left absolutely petrified. He's terrified.

"It was just a case of them being in the wrong place at the wrong time, which is worrying as it was an unprovoked attack and it could happen to anyone."

The four teenagers, believed to be aged 18 and 19, each had their mobile and wallet stolen after being approached by two men at 3.20am. The suspects threatened the victims with what was believed to be a knife, as well as injuring one of the victims.

The resident added: "I'm shocked because it's not something you expect to happen right on your doorstep. It's not how Dereham should be portrayed.

"We see it happening all around the country and don't expect it in our town. We have to stamp it out.

"People may think Dereham is an easy target because there is a good sense of community spirit here, but this type of crime needs to be tackled."

Recently Dereham has been the victim of a spate of crimes, including being targeted by career criminals who stole money from a number of fruit machines in the town.

Sisters Sarah Godsoe and Morgana Hale, owners of The Cherry Tree pub on Theatre Street, had between £200 and £250 stolen from their fruit machine earlier this month. Strikes Bowling Alley, on Station Road, and The Crown Hotel, in Fakenham, also came forward with further incidents.

· Police are appealing for witnesses following the knifepoint robbery, which took place on Sunday, January 26.

· Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information should contact DC Clare Gardner at Thetford police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/6158/20.

· Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.