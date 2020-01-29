Search

Advanced search

'We don't expect it in our town' - Teenager 'petrified' following knifepoint attack

PUBLISHED: 11:04 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 29 January 2020

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Archant

A Dereham man has revealed how one of the victims of a knifepoint robbery has been left "terrified" since his attack on the outskirts of the market town.

Speaking anonymously, the man said he was shocked to discover that the group of teenagers had been threatened with a knife while walking on London Road in the early hours of Sunday, January 26.

"This is the first time something like this has happened in Dereham," he said.

"One of the lads has been left absolutely petrified. He's terrified.

"It was just a case of them being in the wrong place at the wrong time, which is worrying as it was an unprovoked attack and it could happen to anyone."

The four teenagers, believed to be aged 18 and 19, each had their mobile and wallet stolen after being approached by two men at 3.20am. The suspects threatened the victims with what was believed to be a knife, as well as injuring one of the victims.

You may also want to watch:

The resident added: "I'm shocked because it's not something you expect to happen right on your doorstep. It's not how Dereham should be portrayed.

"We see it happening all around the country and don't expect it in our town. We have to stamp it out.

"People may think Dereham is an easy target because there is a good sense of community spirit here, but this type of crime needs to be tackled."

Recently Dereham has been the victim of a spate of crimes, including being targeted by career criminals who stole money from a number of fruit machines in the town.

Sisters Sarah Godsoe and Morgana Hale, owners of The Cherry Tree pub on Theatre Street, had between £200 and £250 stolen from their fruit machine earlier this month. Strikes Bowling Alley, on Station Road, and The Crown Hotel, in Fakenham, also came forward with further incidents.

· Police are appealing for witnesses following the knifepoint robbery, which took place on Sunday, January 26.

· Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information should contact DC Clare Gardner at Thetford police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/6158/20.

· Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Related articles

Most Read

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

French midfielder signs for Canaries

Norwich City have signed Melvin Sitti from Sochaux Picture: Norwich City FC

Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

‘Told to take off our stilettos’ - Passengers evacuated off new broken down train by ladder

Passengers had to be evacuted off a broken down Greater Anglia train after being stranded for more than five hours. Picture: Glen Mirgaux

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We don’t expect it in our town’ - Teenager ‘petrified’ following knifepoint attack

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Ex-City coach sacked as Cambridge United boss

Colin Calderwood has been sacked as Cambridge United manager. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bremain or Bexit? Norfolk Park Run director goes to the polls for facial hair fundraiser

Where do you stand on B-exit? Chris Harbord is putting the future of his beard to the public vote for charity Picture: Chris Harbord

You can get a 15 bedroom house for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth

A 15 bed property is on the market for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Bycroft
Drive 24