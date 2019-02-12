Search

Rescue equipment stolen during west Norfolk fire station burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:58 12 February 2019

A ‘Weber E-Force combination tool’ and charger unit has been stolen from South Lynn fire station. Photo:Norfolk Constabulary

A ‘Weber E-Force combination tool’ and charger unit has been stolen from South Lynn fire station. Photo:Norfolk Constabulary

Photo:Norfolk Constabulary

A tool used to help free people trapped in vehicles has been stolen from a west Norfolk fire station.

South Lynn Fire Station in Horsleys Fields, King’s Lynn was broken into between midnight and 6am on Sunday, February 10.

A ‘Weber E-Force combination tool’ and charger unit, which are only available to the emergency services, was taken during the raid.

The tool is commonly used to help free people trapped in vehicles following a crash or to assist police gain entry to locked buildings.

Norfolk police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the times stated or has been offered the tool for sale.

Witnesses should contact PC Andy Goodway at the Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/9679/19. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

