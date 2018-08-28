Search

Man seriously injured in hospital after city stabbing

PUBLISHED: 20:41 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:41 13 December 2018

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man in his 30s is seriously injured in hospital after being stabbed in the north of Norwich this evening.

Witnesses say police blocked off St Augustine’s Street, near to its junction at Waterloo Road, shortly before 6.30pm.

Norfolk Police said officers were called shortly before 6.20pm to the Aylsham Road area following reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, a man in his 30s, has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries and his condition is described as stable.

A second man found in the area was also taken to hospital after becoming unwell, however it is not believed he is the victim of a crime.

Police remain on scene and Aylsham Road was closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A 27-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, said officers had also stopped a bus at the scene.

She said: “I am not sure what happened, but a woman in a nearby shop said a man had come in who had been stabbed.

“She reckoned he had been on the bus”

Staff at a nearby pub and fish and chip shop said they had also been told someone was stabbed.

A cordon remains in place while initial enquiries are carried out.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident. Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

