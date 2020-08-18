Search

Police to follow up calls received 20 years after savage Norwich attack

PUBLISHED: 16:07 18 August 2020

Julie Cooper after the knife attack in 2000. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Julie Cooper after the knife attack in 2000. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

Police have revealed they will be following up on calls received following a renewed appeal for information 20 years after Julie Cooper was slashed in the face in a devastating Norwich robbery.

Julie Cooper talks to the press on the 20th anniversary of the attack, which left her with life-threatening injuries. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJulie Cooper talks to the press on the 20th anniversary of the attack, which left her with life-threatening injuries. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The savage attack happened between 1.05pm and 1.15pm on August 15 2000 on Europa Way, a footpath opposite County Hall, close to Norfolk Police’s former headquarters on Martineau Lane.

The attack left the then 28-year-old with serious facial bone breaks, including upper and lower jaws, as well as her cheek being cut to the bone and several teeth knocked out.

Last week Mrs Cooper, now 48, supported the renewed appeal for information to help try and solve the case and provide her with much needed answers as to why her and why the level of violence that was used.

A police spokesman said following the appeal they “have received a small number of calls which we will be following up”.

