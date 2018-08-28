Reedham man cleared of sex assault on six-year-old girl at Halloween event

A man has been cleared by a Norwich Crown Court jury of a sex assault on a six-year-old girl at a Halloween event.

Richard Biffen, 38, of Church Road, Reedham, near Great Yarmouth, had denied a charge of sex assault on the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The prosecution had alleged that Biffen, who was helping at a Halloween event, had sexually assaulted the girl after placing his hand under a blanket, but the jury found him not guilty of the offence after being out for only about one hour on Thursday.

In evidence Biffen said that the incident did not happen, and said there had been no touching or contact with the girl.

He told the jury: “I would not do a thing like that.”