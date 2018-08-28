Search

Advanced search

Reedham man cleared of sex assault on six-year-old girl at Halloween event

PUBLISHED: 13:56 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 23 November 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man has been cleared by a Norwich Crown Court jury of a sex assault on a six-year-old girl at a Halloween event.

Richard Biffen, 38, of Church Road, Reedham, near Great Yarmouth, had denied a charge of sex assault on the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The prosecution had alleged that Biffen, who was helping at a Halloween event, had sexually assaulted the girl after placing his hand under a blanket, but the jury found him not guilty of the offence after being out for only about one hour on Thursday.

In evidence Biffen said that the incident did not happen, and said there had been no touching or contact with the girl.

He told the jury: “I would not do a thing like that.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Video US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Norfolk safari park recommended for planning approval

Edward Pope, who hopes to crteate a safari park, with a water buffalo Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘Get to the back of the house in case anything blows up’: Bomb threat closes Norwich road

A specialist dog handler has been brought in while police investigate an incident on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Updated Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Katherine Ryan reveals what comedians really think of Norfolk

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosting the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Norfolk safari park recommended for planning approval

Edward Pope, who hopes to crteate a safari park, with a water buffalo Picture: Ian Burt
Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast