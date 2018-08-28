Search

Advanced search

Man accused of Halloween sex assault on six-year-old girl

PUBLISHED: 17:27 19 November 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of a sex assault on a six-year-old girl at a Halloween event.

Richard Biffin, 38, of Church Road, Reepham, has denied a charge of sex assault on the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, said that Biffin, who was helping at a Halloween event, put his hand down the girl’s leggings after placing his hand under a blanket, which was covering her.

Mr Cleaver said the alleged incident lasted no more than a moment but said: “He had no business to place his hand under the blanket.”

Mr Cleaver said that police were contacted after the girl told her family about the alleged sex assault.

Mr Cleaver in his opening to the jury said when arrested Biffin denied the offence and told police that the incident did not happen and said there had been no touching or contact with the girl.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Motorists caught for string of offences at roadside checks

Police and HM customs carried out vehicle checks in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left ‘fossilised’

Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast