Man accused of Halloween sex assault on six-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of a sex assault on a six-year-old girl at a Halloween event.

Richard Biffin, 38, of Church Road, Reepham, has denied a charge of sex assault on the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, said that Biffin, who was helping at a Halloween event, put his hand down the girl’s leggings after placing his hand under a blanket, which was covering her.

Mr Cleaver said the alleged incident lasted no more than a moment but said: “He had no business to place his hand under the blanket.”

Mr Cleaver said that police were contacted after the girl told her family about the alleged sex assault.

Mr Cleaver in his opening to the jury said when arrested Biffin denied the offence and told police that the incident did not happen and said there had been no touching or contact with the girl.

The trial continues.