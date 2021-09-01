Teenager found hiding in walk-in cupboard in police raid

Published: 1:30 PM September 1, 2021

A teenager was found hiding in a walk-in cupboard when police made a drugs raid at a Great Yarmouth address.

Reece Reid, 18, from Harlow, was part of a county lines operation and had been sent to Great Yarmouth to deal Class A drugs in January, this year, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Simon Connolly, prosecuting, said police raided an address in Crown Road in the town after seeing what they thought was a drugs deal taking place nearby.

He said police observed a drugs exchange and had then carried out a search of the property, which was occupied by a known vulnerable person.

Mr Connolly said when police searched the property they found Reid hiding in a walk-in cupboard.

He said Reid appeared very unkempt and wraps of cocaine and heroin were found on him when searched.

He said the prosecution accepted Reid played a lesser role and had been coerced by others to being part of a county lines operation.

Reid, who appeared over a link from Norwich jail for the hearing, admitted possession of Class A drugs with intent.

Recorder John Hardy said Reid had been remanded since his arrest in January and accepted the teenager had learned from his mistakes.

Recorder Hardy said Reid had already been on remand for eight months and said he considered that he had been punished enough for the drug offences.

He said he had also read a letter from Reid which he had sent to the court and said: "As you say in your letter how you now know that actions have consequences."

He said Reid should accept all the help offered to him and said: "They are there to help you, to educate you and enable you to live better."

He added: "Go home and don't come back to court.

He said he wished Reid good luck in keeping to the "straight and narrow" in the future

Danielle O'Donovan, for Reid, said he had the support of his mother and said he wanted to get on with his life.

She said: "He is keen to get his life back."



