Search

Advanced search

Woman charged with assault after death of teen

PUBLISHED: 12:20 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 12 December 2019

A woman has appeared in court charged with assaulting Reece Hornibrook (pictured) Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman has appeared in court charged with assaulting Reece Hornibrook (pictured) Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in King's Lynn earlier this year has appeared in court today.

Flowers near the spot where Reece Hornibrook was injured, at the junction of Saddlebow Road and Metcalf Avenue, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopFlowers near the spot where Reece Hornibrook was injured, at the junction of Saddlebow Road and Metcalf Avenue, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Reece Hornibrook, from Lynn, died in hospital on Tuesday, July 9 after suffering serious head injuries after being assaulted in Saddlebow Road in the early hours of Sunday, July 7.

Liam Russell of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Mr Hornibrook's death. Russell has denied the offence and will stand trial on Monday, March 2 at Norwich Crown Court.

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris BishopTributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

This morning Dominique Russell, also of Metcalf Avenue, appeared before King's Lynn magistrates charged with one count of common assault.

She is accused of assaulting Mr Hornibrook on Wisbech Road on July 7, prior to the Saddlebow Road incident. She pleaded not guilty and a trial has been set for Tuesday, March 17 at King's Lynn magistrates court.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Terrified mum told to lock doors as abuser escapes from prison

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

‘Weeping with frustration’: train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

‘That’s gay’ slurs highlighted as high school rated inadequate

King Edward VII Academy has been rated 'inadequate' Photo: Old Lennensians

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Terrified mum told to lock doors as abuser escapes from prison

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Yeah, I smell’: school sorry for ‘outdated’ bullying advice

Little Plumstead Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horse racing could soon be staged on Norfolk beach

Fakenham Racecourse clerk David Hunter is keen to stage horse racing on a Norfolk beach, replicating the annual event at Laytown in Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Archant

Controversial parking permit plans tipped for approval despite objection

St Matthews Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists