Woman charged with assault after death of teen

A woman has appeared in court charged with assaulting Reece Hornibrook (pictured) Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A 30-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in King's Lynn earlier this year has appeared in court today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flowers near the spot where Reece Hornibrook was injured, at the junction of Saddlebow Road and Metcalf Avenue, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Flowers near the spot where Reece Hornibrook was injured, at the junction of Saddlebow Road and Metcalf Avenue, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Reece Hornibrook, from Lynn, died in hospital on Tuesday, July 9 after suffering serious head injuries after being assaulted in Saddlebow Road in the early hours of Sunday, July 7.

Liam Russell of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Mr Hornibrook's death. Russell has denied the offence and will stand trial on Monday, March 2 at Norwich Crown Court.

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

This morning Dominique Russell, also of Metcalf Avenue, appeared before King's Lynn magistrates charged with one count of common assault.

She is accused of assaulting Mr Hornibrook on Wisbech Road on July 7, prior to the Saddlebow Road incident. She pleaded not guilty and a trial has been set for Tuesday, March 17 at King's Lynn magistrates court.