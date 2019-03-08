'You were such an amazing person' - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl
PUBLISHED: 10:35 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 10 July 2019
Archant
Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after a street fight.
Balloons and messages have been left in The Walks, in the centre of King's Lynn. Messages say they have been left in memory of Reece Hornibrook.
One said: "I love you Bro, you were such an amazing person."
Another added: "Fly high."
Young people held a candlelit vigil and released balloons in the park last night.
A 17-year-old man suffered serious head injuries during a disturbance on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn, in the early hours of Sunday.
Police were called at around 3.30am to reports of a street fight. The young man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he died yesterday.
Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and remanded in police custody to appear before magistrates today.
