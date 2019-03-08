'You were such an amazing person' - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after a street fight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Balloons and messages have been left in The Walks, in the centre of King's Lynn. Messages say they have been left in memory of Reece Hornibrook.

One said: "I love you Bro, you were such an amazing person."

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Another added: "Fly high."

Young people held a candlelit vigil and released balloons in the park last night.

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

A 17-year-old man suffered serious head injuries during a disturbance on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police were called at around 3.30am to reports of a street fight. The young man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he died yesterday.

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and remanded in police custody to appear before magistrates today.