Search

Advanced search

Inquest latest on teen who died after street fight

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 11 December 2019

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died after a street fight in King's Lynn. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died after a street fight in King's Lynn. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Another review has taken place into the death of a teenager who died after a street fight.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, from London Road in King's Lynn, died on July 9 at the town's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Peterborough-born student suffered the head injuries in a fight on Saddlebow Road, in Lynn, at 3.30am on July 7.

The medical cause of death has previously been given as severe head injury.

You may also want to watch:

An inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich was opened on Wednesday, December 11.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the review was adjourned while criminal proceedings take place.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with manslaughter, which he has denied, and is due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on March 2.

He was initially charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm following Mr Hornibrook's death.

A pre-inquest review hearing will take place on April 2 next year.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Second World War bunker found in Prince of Wales Road car park

A Second World War air raid shelter has been found in the car park of Exeid offices in Prince of Wales Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Hundreds queue for opening of new Norwich Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Mum’s desperate search to find out how she contracted lethal disease

Julie Jackman is appealing to former work colleagues in Great Yarmouth in a bid to identify where she was exposed to lethal asbestos Picture: Julie Jackman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists