Inquest latest on teen who died after street fight

Another review has taken place into the death of a teenager who died after a street fight.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, from London Road in King's Lynn, died on July 9 at the town's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Peterborough-born student suffered the head injuries in a fight on Saddlebow Road, in Lynn, at 3.30am on July 7.

The medical cause of death has previously been given as severe head injury.

An inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich was opened on Wednesday, December 11.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the review was adjourned while criminal proceedings take place.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with manslaughter, which he has denied, and is due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on March 2.

He was initially charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm following Mr Hornibrook's death.

A pre-inquest review hearing will take place on April 2 next year.