Teenager died from severe head injuries, post mortem reveals

A post mortem has revealed a teenager who passed away after being assaulted died from head injuries.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, from King's Lynn, died on Tuesday July 9 after suffering serious head injuries during a fight on the town's Saddlebow Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said a post mortem examination has now been concluded and has established the preliminary cause of death was severe head injuries.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Today Russell was granted conditional bail by Judge Anthony Bate at Norwich Crown Court.

The bail conditions state that Russell must reside at an address outside of Norfolk, surrender his passport, maintain regular contact with the police and must not contact any witnesses or family of the deceased.

The case will return to court on August 7.