Teen killed in fight hit kerb after being punched, court hears

Reece Hornibrook

A friend of a 17-year-old who was killed after being assaulted following a row over a broken wing mirror has described how his friend "dropped to the floor and hit the kerb" after being punched.

Liam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Reece Hornibrook died two days after he suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Saddlebow Road, King's Lynn, in the early hours of July 7 last year.

Norwich Crown Court has heard the wing mirror of Liam Russell's BMW had been damaged by one of Mr Hornibrook's friends and Russell came over and attacked the teen.

Russell, 32, formerly of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has gone on trial after he denied manslaughter.

Giving evidence on Tuesday (March 3) a witness, now 19 but who was 17 at the time, said he and Mr Hornibrook had been walking a 15-year-old friend home from a house party.

He said he was "happy" as they walked back but kicked the wing mirror of a car.

The witness told Stephen Spence, prosecuting, they all "just laughed" and carried on walking but were followed by a woman in a black car who got out and stated shouting and "getting into our faces".

The teen, who has since admitted criminal damage, said: "She was saying you've broken my wing mirror, you will have to pay £20."

He said Mr Hornibrook was "rude" to her and she slapped him in the face twice.

The teen then described how another person (Russell) came over and was "shouting and arguing" with them and said he was "aggressive".

The witness said Mr Hornibrook was being rude to Russell who said he was going to hit the victim.

The jury was told how Mr Hornibrook had said something about Russell's wife before the victim was grabbed by the defendant.

The witness, who described Mr Hornibrook as having his hands down, said he split the pair up.

But following a further verbal argument the witness said Russell "hit Rhys" with a closed fist to his face.

He said: "He dropped to the floor and hit the kerb."

He said Mr Hornibrook, who looked like he was having a seizure, did not try to get up and remained on the ground.

The witness, who called the ambulance, said Russell appeared to be "in shock".

The trial continues.