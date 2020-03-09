Wife of man accused of killing teen tells jury she was 'scared' of victim

Reece Hornibrook (pictured).

The wife of a man accused of killing a 17-year-old following a row over a broken wing mirror has described how she feared the teen who she said had gone towards her husband with a clenched fist, a court has heard.

Liam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died two days after he suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Saddlebow Road, King's Lynn, in the early hours of July 7 last year.

Norwich Crown Court has heard the wing mirror of Liam Russell's BMW was damaged by one of Mr Hornibrook's friends and Russell became involved in a scuffle with the teen, who was walking back from a party with friends.

During the confrontation Russell threw a single punch at Mr Hornibrook, who fell to the ground, hit the kerb and suffered a fatal head injury.

Russell, 32, formerly of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has denied manslaughter.

Giving evidence on Monday (March 9) the defendant's wife, Dominique Russell, who confronted the youths after the wing mirror was damaged, said how Mr Hornibrook had been "aggressive".

The court was played part of a phone call Mr Hornibrook had made to the police after he was slapped by Mrs Russell in which he was heard to say "what have you done, what have you done?".

But Mrs Russell told Will Carter, defending Russell, that she had felt "scared" by Mr Hornibrook.

She then described how her husband had "wanted to walk away" after a scuffle between Mr Hornibrook and the defendant but that the victim had "come over with a fist clenched" towards her husband.

The jury also heard from a woman who was related to the wife of the defendant and saw some of what unfolded on the night.

She said that after Dominique went to find those responsible, Mr Hornibrook returned angry and was "swearing and cursing".

The witness said Russell had repeatedly said to Mr Hornibrook he "didn't want to fight" but just wanted to know the truth about who had damaged the wing mirror.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, in cross examination, pointed out to the witness that she had not used those words in her statement made to police at the time,

But when asked by Mr Carter, defending, whether she, as the prosecution suggested, had lied to the jury, she said she "hadn't come to lie".

The trial continues.