Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for stabbing his friend in the neck with a gardening tool in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 17:25 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:33 20 November 2018

Reece Gray jailied for stabbing his friend in the neck with a gardening tool. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Reece Gray jailied for stabbing his friend in the neck with a gardening tool. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Archant

A man who stabbed his friend in the neck with a garden tool in a dispute over his friend’s partner has been jailed for nearly six years.

Reece Gray, 21, was at a social gathering with the two and others in Norwich Road, Wisbech, on June 22 when he was involved in an argument with the woman.

The next morning Gray began arguing with his friend, who is in his 30s, before stabbing him twice to the neck and once to the chest with a gardening multi-tool.

Gray fled, taking another person’s car keys and using the vehicle to make a get-away.

Detective Constable Mat Belfitt said: “Gray showed a complete lack of regard for life as he stabbed the victim in this vicious attack. Fortunately, the man made a recovery, but the incident could easily have been worse.

“I hope the sentence will go some way to help the victim rebuild and move on with the rest of his life.”

The victim was helped out of the property and a member of the public began giving first aid before paramedics arrived.

The man was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he remained in a coma for nearly two weeks before making a recovery.

Gray, of Kinderley Road, in Wisbech, denied wounding with intent, taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

However, today (November 19) on the first day of his trial at Peterborough Crown Court he changed his plea to guilty on the wounding charge and was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison.

This includes two months from a previous suspended sentence.

The other charges were ordered to lie on file.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Sports club on the hunt for five-a-side teams for new pitch

Heywood Health and Fitness are building a new artificial grass five-a-side football pitch. PHOTO: Andrew Hills

Drivers face diversions after gas leak shuts roads

London Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Updated REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left ‘fossilised’

Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast