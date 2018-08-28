Man jailed for stabbing his friend in the neck with a gardening tool in Wisbech

A man who stabbed his friend in the neck with a garden tool in a dispute over his friend’s partner has been jailed for nearly six years.

Reece Gray, 21, was at a social gathering with the two and others in Norwich Road, Wisbech, on June 22 when he was involved in an argument with the woman.

The next morning Gray began arguing with his friend, who is in his 30s, before stabbing him twice to the neck and once to the chest with a gardening multi-tool.

Gray fled, taking another person’s car keys and using the vehicle to make a get-away.

Detective Constable Mat Belfitt said: “Gray showed a complete lack of regard for life as he stabbed the victim in this vicious attack. Fortunately, the man made a recovery, but the incident could easily have been worse.

“I hope the sentence will go some way to help the victim rebuild and move on with the rest of his life.”

The victim was helped out of the property and a member of the public began giving first aid before paramedics arrived.

The man was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he remained in a coma for nearly two weeks before making a recovery.

Gray, of Kinderley Road, in Wisbech, denied wounding with intent, taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

However, today (November 19) on the first day of his trial at Peterborough Crown Court he changed his plea to guilty on the wounding charge and was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison.

This includes two months from a previous suspended sentence.

The other charges were ordered to lie on file.