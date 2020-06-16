Suzuki motorbike stolen from outside home

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of a red Suzuki GS125 ESM motorbike from Rumburgh Road in Lowestoft at sometime between 11pm on Saturday, June 13 and 9am on Sunday, June 14. Picture: Google Images Archant

A red motorbike was stolen from outside a home in Lowestoft.

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of the motorbike, which had been parked outside the home in Rumburgh Road when it was stolen over the weekend.

Police are seeking information after the red Suzuki GS125 ESM motorbike, registration N210 NUD, was stolen from Rumburgh Road at sometime between 11pm on Saturday, June 13 and 9am on Sunday, June 14.

A police spokesman said: “Can you help?

“If you have any information about this crime please contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/32715/20 via 101.”

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

