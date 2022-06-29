News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vandal attacks town's much-loved wolf

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:47 PM June 29, 2022
Hunstanton wolf

Red paint has been smeared around the mouth of the wolf at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

A popular seaside landmark has been vandalised.

Red paint has been smeared around the mouth of the wooden wolf, which sits near the lighthouse on the cliff tops at Hunstanton.

West Norfolk Council, which owns the attraction, said it was sending staff to clean up the animal.

Hunstanton wolf

The popular landmark has stood near the lighthouse for more than 10 years - Credit: Chris Bishop

The creature, carved in oak by artist Jean Mulligan, was installed next to the ruins of St Edmund's Chapel in 2011, to commemorate the legend of the 9th century martyr, who was beheaded by the Vikings when he refused to denounce Christianity.

A wolf is said to have guarded his head until his followers found him.

Hunstanton wolf

Mystery surrounds why red paint has been smeared around the mouth of the wolf - Credit: Chris Bishop

The wooden replica is the final stop in a special wolf trail along the cliffs.

Hunstanton was originally named Hunstanton St Edmunds by the town's founder Henry LeStrange.

